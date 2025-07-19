Venezuela’s victory: Rescuing 252 migrants from El Salvador

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, announced this Friday the liberation of the 252 Venezuelan citizens who had been kidnapped and subjected to forced disappearance in the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (Cecot) in the Republic of El Salvador, since last March of this year.

Through a communiqué, he emphasized that “Venezuela has paid a high price to obtain the freedom of these nationals, through an exchange with the authorities of the United States of America of a group of American citizens who were under arrest for their proven participation in serious crimes against the peace, independence and security of the nation”.

Gil highlighted the commitment of the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, to take care of the life and integrity of these citizens, who have been subjected to serious human rights violations by the authorities of El Salvador and the United States, following the actions promoted by the most extremist sectors of the Venezuelan right wing.

Likewise, he informed that the competent bodies of the justice system have granted alternative measures to the deprivation of liberty to a group of Venezuelan citizens who had been detained after their participation in common crimes and against the constitutional order of the country.