Venezuela’s VP is not afraid of the imperial threat

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call in which they reaffirmed the strategic, solid and growing nature of their bilateral relationship, built on cooperation, friendship and mutual respect.

The Kremlin said the Russian leader expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and reiterated his support for the Bolivarian government’s policy, which is aimed at defending national interests and sovereignty amid increasing external pressure.

“Firmly and categorically, Putin expressed his support for President Nicolas Maduro’s efforts to consolidate peace, political stability, economic development and social protection for the Venezuelan people. He also stressed that the Venezuelan people deserve absolute respect in their legitimate struggle to defend their sovereignty and independence,” Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

During the exchange, both leaders welcomed the results of the recent High-Level Intergovernmental Commission (CIAN), where 19 agreements were signed across all areas of cooperation, demonstrating the vitality and depth of the comprehensive alliance between Venezuela and Russia.

Venezuela Denounces Act of International Piracy Amid Trump’s Military Threats

The Venezuelan government denounced on Wednesday the theft of an oil tanker by the United States in the Caribbean Sea, amid repeated threats from former President Donald Trump against Venezuela’s energy resources.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling the act “a blatant theft and an act of international piracy,” noting that it was publicly announced by Trump himself.

“Trump’s attitude has made it clear that the policy of aggression against our country is part of a deliberate plan to plunder our energy wealth,” the statement said.

The text recalls that this is not the first time Trump has admitted his intention to seize Venezuelan oil, as during his 2024 presidential campaign he openly stated that his objective has always been to keep these resources without offering any compensation.

This new criminal act adds to the theft of CITGO, a key asset of Venezuela’s strategic patrimony, seized through judicial mechanisms that the Bolivarian government considers fraudulent.

President Maduro Rejects Drug-Trafficking Allegations, Accuses Opposition Figures of Human-Smuggling Network

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro dismissed claims linking his government to drug-trafficking and insecurity, asserting that Venezuela has strong public safety and is being targeted for its natural resources. He made the remarks during a meeting with community representatives in the Caracas neighborhood of Pinto Salinas.

The head of state repeated accusations that several opposition leaders — Juan Guaidó, David Smolansky, Carlos Vecchio, Leopoldo López and María Corina Machado — “created a network of human trafficking” and that this network moved “a recognized group of criminals” through the Darién route toward the United States. He argued that these individuals were part of the Tren de Aragua group, which, according to him, the Venezuelan state dismantled “with the law and the Constitution in hand.”

Defending the government’s security record, he said Venezuela “enjoys great security in its cities and towns.” He attributed this to the intelligence, counterintelligence and police services, which he described as “one of the best in the world, professional at a university level and with very dedicated and patriotic people.” He pointed to the national “quadrants of peace” strategy as central to that approach, asserting: “All those fables, all those fake news fall on their own.”

Venezuela Boosts Economic Growth Under President Nicolás Maduro’s Leadership

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, chaired the National Council for Productive Economy, a key body for consolidating the country’s economic recovery and strengthening the 13 engines of the Bolivarian Economic Agenda.

This forum brings together the business sector, public and private banks, the Executive Cabinet, sectoral vice presidents, and representatives of chambers of commerce and business associations, with the common goal of promoting a prosperous and self-sufficient Venezuela.

The Venezuelan economy has registered 18 consecutive quarters of growth, a remarkable achievement in the regional and global context.

During a recent address at the National Hall of the Popular Government System, the president announced that, by 2026, 77% of the national budget will be allocated to social investment, prioritizing projects decided directly by communities through democratic participation mechanisms.

The forum also promotes productive diversification, the strengthening of strategic sectors such as mining and oil, and the promotion of public-private partnerships to increase non-oil exports. These actions are part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at national economic recovery and the consolidation of productive sovereignty.

Delcy Rodríguez: Venezuela is not afraid of the imperial threat:

Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez declared on Wednesday that her country is not intimidated by the U.S. military deployment in the Caribbean and that no threat or military aggression can defeat the love for the Venezuelan people.

The vice president addressed approximately 50 delegates who traveled to Caracas to participate in the People’s Assembly for Sovereignty and Peace of Our America. These delegates are carrying messages of solidarity and support for Venezuela amidst growing imperialist aggression.

“Venezuela is not afraid and is waging a great battle with the same fervor as our liberators,” stated Delcy Rodríguez, who emphasized that Venezuelan fishermen and fisherwomen do not fear any military power and continue fishing in their Caribbean Sea, exercising political and economic sovereignty. She warned that the U.S. military deployment poses a real threat to the people of all of Latin America, not just Venezuela.

She emphasized that the U.S. maintains two structural features in its foreign policy: military violence and economic aggression, both aimed at exerting control over the destinies of Latin America and the Caribbean. She denounced this strategy as an attempt to reimpose the Monroe Doctrine, incompatible with the emancipatory principles of Bolivarianism.

She stressed that the precursor Francisco de Miranda and Bolívar defended the concept of integration and independence for our region. She recalled that Monroe warned against Miranda’s plans to develop a vast nation and called on the U.S. to oppose those plans by all means. “We believe in that Bolívar who said that the North Star is peace, the union of peoples. That Monroe was a slave owner and a racist,” she added.