SITE REOPENING NOTICE

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) is pleased to announce the partial reopening of the Vermont Nature Trail on Monday, November 11th, 2024.

We kindly ask visitors to proceed with caution as rehabilitation work is still underway along the trail and to please adhere to all directional signs for your safety.

The NPRBA sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused and greatly appreciates your patience and cooperation.