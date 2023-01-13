On 11.01.23, Police arrested and charged Noella Soso, 27 years old Domestic of Vermont with the offence of Wounding.

The accused allegedly wounded a 12-year-old Student of Penniston by stabbing him in his left hand and left leg with a knife. The incident occurred in Penniston on 03.01.23.

Soso appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, to answer the charge and pleaded guilty.

She was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison until 18.02.2023 for sentencing.

Source : RSVGPF