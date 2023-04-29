Vernon Jeffers appointed chairman of Antigua Tourism Authority Board

New Board Chair at Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority

Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, The Honorable Charles “Max” Fernandez, has announced the appointment of Vernon A. Jeffers Sr. as the new Chairman of the Board of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA), effective February 2023. Jeffers succeeds Dr. Lorraine Raeburn who served as the Chairman from January 2018 – January 2023.

Jeffers previously served as a Board Director of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. A past Executive Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Hotel and Tourism Association (ABHTA), he is a tourism veteran and has worked in the hospitality industry for the past 25 years, with a career that has seen him hold several managerial positions at hotels within Antigua and Barbuda. Jeffers is presently the Managing Partner of Jewels Management & Consultancy lnc. which is primarily a resort management company.

As a Non-Executive Chairman of the ABTA, Vernon A. Jeffers Sr. along with other Board members, will be responsible for overseeing the development of policies and strategies designed to strengthen Antigua and Barbuda’s reputation as a world-class tourism and travel destination and achieve continued growth in tourism arrivals.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Board Members are:

Vernon A. Jeffers Sr. – Chairman

Alan Hosam – Deputy Chairman

Walter Christopher – Permanent Secretary – Ministry of Tourism

Rasona Davis-Crump – Financial Secretary – Ministry of Finance

Colin C. James – CEO – Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority

Nicole Mathurin – Director

Hilary Ambrose – Director