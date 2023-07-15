Veronique Thomas of Sandy Bay crowned Miss Windward 2023

Veronique Thomas Wins Miss Windward Pageant

Veronique Thomas, 19, of Sandy Bay, has been crowned Miss North Windward 2023.

Thomas won the competition last night (July 14) at Georgetown’s Chili Playing Field, outperforming four other contestants.

Ms. Thomas was named Best Swimwear, Best Evening Wear, and People’s Choice.

She was previously known as Miss Garifuna Princess.

Ms. Beyonce Quashie – Miss Georgetown – was named first runner-up.

Ms. Janiesha Cupid- Miss San Souci won the position of Second Runner Up.

Ms. Zada Barker and Ms. Donnesia Yearwood were the other two contestants.