Verrol Sam wins St Vincent’s first gold medal at ALBA Games 2023

Verrol Sam jumps 2 meters in the high jump to win the first gold medal for St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the ALBA Games 2023, as reported by VC3.

At the 2023 ALBA GAMES, history was also made when the first Vincentian, Zariel Nelson, won bronze in the 50-meter freestyle swimming event for women.

Both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams won their opening matches against Dominica. The female table tennis team Leah Cumberbatch, Shenecia Delplesche, and Jessica McCarter, under the direction of coach Romano Spencer, also earned their first victory, 3 to 0, against Dominica.

Participating Caribbean nations include Cuba, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia.

The competition has attracted approximately 3,000 athletes from eleven nations. The ALBA Games were last contested in Venezuela in 2011.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) was founded on December 14, 2004 by the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro and then-Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.