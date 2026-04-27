Vessel from T&T bound for Union Island vanishes

A journey destined for St. Vincent and the Grenadines has ended in mystery after a 29-foot pirogue named the Kampai vanished at sea, prompting a US$5,000 reward for information. The vessel, which was scheduled to arrive at Union Island between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on March 2, never reached its final destination.

The Kampai was commissioned by a resident of the United Kingdom, who hired two Santa Flora fishermen, Alvin Morgan and Damien Ruiz, to navigate the boat from Trinidad and Tobago to St. Vincent.

The men began their voyage in Trinidad before making a stop in Tobago. They were last seen departing the shores of Castara, Tobago, at approximately 1:30 p.m., intending to make the final crossing to Union Island.

Evidence suggests the men faced treacherous conditions during their voyage to the Grenadines. Simeon Ruiz, Damien’s younger brother, noted that a video from a Tobago fisherman showed rough seas on the day of their departure. During this window, the T&T Meteorological Office had issued a Yellow Level Hazardous Seas Alert, advising marine interests to exercise extreme caution.

In the wake of their disappearance, the missing men’s families are desperately appealing to authorities to use all available technology and resources to locate the Kampai and its crew.

Kimberly Dyer, Morgan’s partner, expressed dismay that the Coast Guard has not provided updates in several weeks, pointing out that absolutely no debris—not even a gas bottle has been recovered.

Dyer is also coping with a compounded tragedy, as her mother, Donna Cedeno, passed away on April 2, exactly one month after Morgan’s disappearance. Simeon Ruiz has similarly pleaded with search teams, urging them not to give up on finding the men or the vessel.

The US$5,000 reward stands for any information regarding the disappearance. Tips can be directed to [email protected], and the poster notes that all information will be kept strictly confidential.