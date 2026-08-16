Vessel with drugs from St Vincent detained in St Kitts

For the second time in less than four years, the cargo vessel MV C Elizabeth (also identified as C-Elizabeth II) has been intercepted by authorities at the St. Kitts deep-water port following the discovery of illegal narcotics.

On August 10, a joint operation involving the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard, the Customs and Excise Department’s K9 Unit, and the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) Anti-Narcotics Unit targeted the vessel after it docked at approximately 9 AM.

During the search, officials uncovered one package of cocaine wrapped in blue and white plastic and 12 packages of cannabis weighing 12.515 lbs. The drugs were found concealed within bags of dry coconut that had originated from St. Vincent.

The Captain and six crew members, comprising nationals from St. Vincent, Grenada, and Trinidad and Tobago, were taken into custody to assist with the ongoing investigation.

This latest interception highlights a pattern for the vessel, which was previously detained in St. Kitts for a significantly larger shipment of drugs. On October 4, 2022, the MV C Elizabeth a vessel registered in Trinidad and Tobago was searched at the same Basseterre port after arriving from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In that 2022 operation, authorities discovered 800 kilograms of cocaine and over 12 pounds of cannabis meticulously hidden within the walls of the vessel’s cabin. The cocaine seized in the 2022 bust carried a staggering estimated street value of $71.28 million ECD ($26.4 million USD). Five crew members were arrested during that initial incident.

Investigations into the August 10 discovery continue.