V’ghn Marks 30th Birthday with Explosive V30 Finale, Bringing Jab Decisions Tour Home to Grenada

There were countless standout moments to reflect on at the finale of Jevaughn V’ghn’s John “Jab Decisions” Tour in Grenada, each one adding to an already unforgettable experience. From the striking stage design, crafted to resemble a Jab helmet, to a star-studded lineup that featured the likes of Voice, Lyrikal, Mical Teja, Full Blown, Skinny Fabulous, Christo, Coutain, Ding Dong, Dred Lion, Bubbah 473, Dash, and Spicemas road march winner Lil’ Kerry, the night delivered spectacle at every turn.

The atmosphere—as only the Grenadian Jab culture can create—was filled with rhythm, pride, and cultural expression as Jevaughn John, known globally as V’ghn, returned home to Grenada for a defining moment in his career. The occasion marked his 30th birthday celebration, V30: Jab Decisions Finale, held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the National Stadium. It also signalled the culmination of a tour that carried Grenadian soca onto some of the world’s biggest cultural stages.

After months of performances across cities from Trinidad to New York City and London, the finale on home soil became more than a concert. It stands as a full-circle celebration of identity, growth, and global recognition of V’ghn career since he first took to the stage at Grenada Power Soca Monarch Finals to perform his first hit single “Charge Up” at age 17 back in 2013.

Backed by the Presentation Brother’s College (PBC) choir, V’ghn opened his performance to roaring support from a crowd that gathered not just for a concert, but for a shared celebration. The night unfolded with seamless performances, as guest artists delivered their signature hits and joined V’ghn on stage for dynamic collaborations. Most notably was the tribute performance by V’ghn alongside Voice in honor of the legacy of Dexter ‘Blaxx’ Stewart, who passed away in 2022.

Adam Suite (KZN Media)

A standout birthday surprise came early when DJ Puffy appeared live, adding an unexpected spark to an already high-energy show. Altogether, the performances created an immersive and memorable experience for fans, cementing the finale as a landmark event.

Reflecting on the journey, V’ghn said the experience revealed just how far Grenadian soca has come.

“This is the grand finale of the Jab Decisions Tour, and the experience really showed me that Grenadian soca is no longer something people are just discovering. It’s something they are demanding. Everywhere we have been, from Trinidad to New York City to London, you could feel that connection to the energy, the rhythm, the story of Grenada,” he said.

Through his musical experiences, V’ghn observed that new listeners were drawn in, ultimately converting them into soca fans.

“The great thing is that it wasn’t just diaspora audiences either. We saw new fans locking into the Caribbean culture in real time. For me, that impact is clear. Grenadian soca is stepping into its global moment and getting the respect and recognition it deserves,” he continued.

The Jab Decisions Tour has been pivotal in amplifying the island’s unique soca sound, deeply rooted in Jab culture. Certain moments along the way, he noted, confirmed that the movement is only gaining strength.

“There are moments that just stood out heavy for me. In London, I remember seeing people who’ve never been to Grenada still understanding Jab energy. That was powerful. Then in New York, the crowd knew the songs word for word. Of course, in Trinidad and Tobago, everything came to a peak. That told me this isn’t a trend. It’s a movement with authenticity that’s growing roots internationally. We are all working towards the long game,” he added.

Back home, the V30 finale carried emotional weight beyond performance and symbolized a deepened sense of purpose, he explained.

“The tour made me realize that I’m not just performing songs. I’m carrying a piece of Grenada with me every time I step on stage. It really deepened my responsibility to represent my people properly, from the sounds to the storytelling to the energy in every venue. I take that role very seriously,” he said.

As one of the leading voices shaping the future of Grenadian soca, the artist is already looking ahead to SpiceMas 2026.

“What I do now is only possible because I stand on the shoulders of giants who came before me. Heading into SpiceMas 2026, I see Grenadian soca getting even more experimental but still grounded in its roots. We’re going to hear more fusion, more storytelling, and a stronger emphasis on staying true to ourselves as Grenadians. The world is watching now, so the level has to keep rising,” he said.

Central to his artistry is the preservation of Jab culture, a defining element of Grenada’s musical identity, he emphasized.

“What makes Grenadian soca different is the rawness of Jab culture. It’s the grit, the rhythm, and the influence of Jab traditions. It’s intense and real, a little more rebellious, and very percussive. It is constantly about claiming and sustaining our freedom. This year, I believe we celebrate 35 years of Jab drums. As I go global, I make sure that core of our expression doesn’t change. I might elevate the production, but the spirit always stays Grenadian,” he said.

Beyond the stage, V’ghn’s influence extends into advocacy through his role as a Youth Ambassador for the World Intellectual Property Organization, where he has been championing creative ownership across the Caribbean.

“Being a Youth Ambassador for the World Intellectual Property Organization has been an eye-opening opportunity. It has given me access to knowledge that a lot of artistes don’t get early in their careers, and I hope this is just the start of that partnership. It also made me more intentional about how I protect my art, understanding my rights, my value, and my long-term vision,” V’ghn said.

He also stressed the urgency of intellectual property protection in a fast-moving global music landscape.

“IP protection is critical because, for a long time, Caribbean artists have created globally influential music without always benefiting from it fully. Soca especially travels fast, and if you don’t protect your work, you can lose ownership before you even realize it. It’s about legacy, creativity, and generational wealth,” he said.

Still, authenticity remains non-negotiable, he maintained.

“It comes down to intention. No matter where I go or who I work with, I’m always grounded in Grenada. The sound, the stories, the culture, St. Mark’s. That’s non-negotiable for me, and my team fully supports my vision. The international system is just a vehicle, but the Grenadian identity stays ours. Long after I’m gone, the words I write will be backed by the deeds of staying true to Grenada,” he said.

As the final notes of V30 echoed across Grenada, one thing was undeniable. This was more than a birthday celebration. It will a defining milestone not just for V’ghn, but for Grenadian soca itself, now stepping onto the global stage.