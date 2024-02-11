Vice President Delcy Rodriguez Rejects Threats from ExxonMobil

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez rejected statements made by ExxonMobil President Alistair Routledge regarding Guyana’s alignment with the United States on security matters.

“Venezuela rejects the threatening statements of ExxonMobil’s president, Alistair Routledge. This energy multinational not only usurps Guyana’s sovereignty but also influences the highest authorities of that country, encourages the illegitimate route of the International Court of Justice to the detriment of the Geneva Agreement,” she said.

“It also seeks to shelter its illicit operations in a sea pending delimitation, under the warlike mantle of the United States in complicity with Guyana,” Rodriguez asserted.

“Venezuela will not rest in defending the Essequibo and will assert its rights under all circumstances,” she added, warning that the multinational company’s aspirations violate international law and the Argyle Agreements reached in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

National Assembly’s Consultation Is Successful: Pres. Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro highlighted the success of the public consultation called by the National Assembly for the development of the schedule for the 2024 presidential elections.

During his program “Con Maduro +”, the Bolivarian leader stated that the national dialogue session started “on the right foot” by having the participation of the majority of presidential pre-candidates.

“The national public consultation called by the National Assembly for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday started successfully, with the participation of 90 percent of the political parties registered with the National Electoral Council and participating in the elections,” he said.

“I believe in dialogue, agreement, and understanding,” Maduro stressed, adding that the pre-candidates made proposals regarding the elections’ dates, organization, and logistics.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gil rejected new U.S. interference in Venezuelan affairs

The Chancellor of the Republic, Yván Gil, repudiated a new attempt by the government of the United States to interfere in the internal affairs of Venezuela, and at the same time recommended the Under Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the Department of State, Brian A. Nichols “to distance himself from such position”.

“Mr. Nichols not only shows cynicism in speaking of violence from the bloodiest empire ever known, but he is also a great liar who shamelessly reproduces any bullshit from his failed protégés in our country. I advise him to move away from such position and avoid making a world ridicule again from which, as the popular saying goes, one never comes back”, said the Chancellor through his X account.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

78 doctors from Guinea-Bissau to pursue higher education in Venezuela

A total of 78 doctors from Guinea-Bissau arrived this Thursday to the country to carry out their higher studies at the “Hugo Chavez” University of Health Sciences.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, detailed that they will continue working in cooperation with African countries, for the benefit of the peoples: “Welcome to #Venezuela brothers from Guinea-Bissau! We have received 78 doctors with the commitment to advance in higher studies in medicine at the University of Sciences for Health “Hugo Chavez”. We continue to move forward in cooperation with Mother Africa, for the well-being of our peoples,” wrote the Venezuelan Foreign Minister in his account on the social network X.

Venezuela and Guinea-Bissau have strengthened their cooperation with the signing of 22 agreements in “strategic areas”.

In 2022, Venezuela and Guinea-Bissau decided to deepen the bilateral cooperation agenda in at least nine sectors, including trade, health and education.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Conviasa is recognized as the longest-range airline in Russia

The Consorcio Venezolano de Industrias Aeronáuticas y Servicios Aéreos S.A (Conviasa) received last Monday the recognition of the Russian Federation as the airline with the longest range and most regular flights to the European nation.

Through his account in the social network X, the Minister of Transportation, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, emphasized that during the year 2023, 104 flights were made between Russia and Venezuela.

Similarly, the minister highlighted the union between both nations for the strengthening of bilateral relations.

“With pride we received the news, that our flag carrier of Venezuela, @LAConviasa was recognized by the Vnukovo International Airport, as the longest range airline, which performs flights on a regular basis, to and from the Russian Federation, exalting the level of professionalism, responsibility and technical training of its pilots and crew during the year 2023, by accounting for a total of 104 flights safely and efficiently, with the transfer of passengers Union between brotherly peoples!”, he wrote on the social network.

Last June, the Russian airline Aeroflot and Conviasa signed a memorandum of understanding to offer more than 100 flight destinations.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela and SELA work to consolidate the region’s economy

The Vice Minister for the Caribbean of the People’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Raúl Li Causi, and the Permanent Secretary of the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (SELA), Clarems Endara, held a meeting to develop strategies and actions to consolidate the economic and financial sector of the region.

Li Causi pointed out the position that SELA can assume to contribute to provide opportunities for the development of trade and studies to evaluate the supply and demand of regional trade.

He also underscored the advantages of working jointly with the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) and the Bank of ALBA, as channels for coordination.

The Permanent Secretary of SELA presented a broad vision of the cooperation panorama in the region, the presence and contribution of multilateral institutions, and the way in which the Economic System promotes and articulates complementarity through support in studies and technical recommendations for the institutions in charge of each government and public policymakers.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Parliament rejects European Union resolution

The National Assembly (NA) repudiated on Thursday the resolution of the European Parliament, issued on Wednesday, on the presidential elections to be held in Venezuela this year, as established by the Constitution.

Specifically, the European Parliament affirmed that it will not recognize “the elections or the electoral results” of this year in Venezuela without the presence of the right-wing María Corina Machado, who is disqualified for a 15-year term.

The text of the non-binding resolution also stated that the European Union “should not consider sending any electoral observation mission to Venezuela” if certain conditions are not met.

This refusal should be maintained “until María Corina Machado is allowed to participate in the elections”.

In view of this situation, through a communiqué -issued by the president of the NA, Jorge Rodríguez-, the National Assembly qualified the decision of the European Parliament as “a gross interference in our internal affairs and disrespect to what is enshrined in the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela”.

The Venezuelan parliament assured that this action represents a new escalation of aggression against the peace and political stability of the country, “pretending to revive the supremacist and colonialist character, decayed and diminished in Europe and the world”.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve