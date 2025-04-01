Victim of Shooting Incident Stable, Suspects Apprehended

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrests after Shooting Incident

Shooting Incident Near GHS Bus Stop in Kingstown

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of the Girls’ High School (GHS) Bus Stop at approximately 1:35 p.m. today.

Officers responded swiftly to reports of gunfire in the area and, upon arrival, discovered that a male had sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Thanks to the prompt response and coordinated effort of the officers on duty, the suspects were apprehended and relevant exhibits were collected. The individuals taken into custody are cooperating with the police as investigations continue.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force commends the officers involved for their professionalism and swift action in bringing the situation under control and ensuring public safety.

This is an active investigation. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The RSVGPF continues to encourage members of the public to report any suspicious activity as we work together to maintain peace and security in our nation.