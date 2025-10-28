In a powerful declaration of national identity, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced the renaming of Victoria Park to Independence Park during the 2025 Independence Day celebrations, marking a significant moment in the country’s post-colonial narrative.

The historic park, originally dedicated in 1887 during Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee, has long stood as a reminder of British colonial influence.

Gonsalves delivered a passionate argument for the renaming, describing the continued use of the colonial name as “entirely preposterous.”

“The idea of our historic park still bearing the name of a 19th-century British queen who never even visited us is no longer acceptable,” the Prime Minister declared to thunderous applause from thousands of attendees.

Originally a military parade ground transformed into a public recreational space, the park will now be symbolically reborn.

“Farewell to Victoria, welcome to Independence Park,” Gonsalves proclaimed, encapsulating the moment’s emotional significance.

“Government cannot be a continuous university seminar. We have to make decisions, and we have taken the decisions.”

This renaming is part of a broader movement to remove colonial vestiges from public spaces, reflecting a growing national consciousness and pride in St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ independent identity.