Victoria Village Resident Pleads Not Guilty to Home Invasion

Labourer charged with two counts of Burglary with Intent

On September 9, 2025, police arrested and charged Ethan Abbey, a 22-year-old Labourer of Victoria Village, with two counts of Burglary with Intent.

According to investigations, the accused entered the bedroom of a 19-year-old Customer Service Representative of the same address, as a trespasser with the intent to commit the offence of Theft.

He was further charged with entering the bedroom of a 22-year-old Carpenter of the same address as a trespasser with the intent to commit the offence of Theft.

The offences were committed on September 9,2025, at Victoria Village. Abbey appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on Thursday, September 11,2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety. The matter was adjourned to October 21, 2025.