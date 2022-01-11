VIDEO: No One Informed Us About COVID Positive MP’s: Friday

Leader of the St Vincent Opposition said no one informed them of the developments inside parliament on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves informed the nation that six government ministers had fallen ill.

Four had contracted COVID-19, and two had been affected with a digestion issue.

Friday said on learning what was taking place, he and his colleagues decided to leave as a matter of safety.

Friday said he was unsure who was in charge of government business in the house on Tuesday morning since neither the Deputy PM nor Fiance Minister was there, and the Prime Minister was present only for a short while.