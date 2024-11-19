Vie L’Ven Resort sponsors Dutch sailing team at St. Barth Cata-Cup

Vie L’Ven Resort & Residences—a luxurious 280-room resort and residences that promises to redefine island living on the shores of Indigo Bay, St. Maarten, today announces its sponsorship of a Dutch team at the 15th edition of the St. Barth Cata-Cup Regatta, taking place from November 20th to 24th, 2024. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Saint Barthélemy from November 20th to 24th, 2024, this high-profile catamaran regatta draws 55 elite teams from around the globe and stands as a testament to the Caribbean’s vibrant sailing culture.

The St. Barth Cata-Cup has grown into one of the region’s most iconic regattas, attracting sailors and enthusiasts alike for its blend of world-class competition and island camaraderie. Vie L’Ven is proud to sponsor a team that embodies these same values, underscoring the resort’s commitment to preserving and celebrating St. Maarten’s maritime heritage. Celebrating the island’s rich Dutch and French heritage, the vibrant resort and residence name is rooted in the essence of ‘life’ and ‘living’ through this unique fusion. As a property situated on the Dutch side of St. Maarten, Vie L’Ven draws upon this deep cultural connection by supporting a Dutch team that resonates with both island tradition and the international sailing community.

Through this sponsorship, Vie L’Ven aims to create an authentic experience for Cata-Cup attendees and prospective residents alike, highlighting the resort as a gateway to the island’s natural beauty and sailing spirit. Vie L’Ven’s upcoming on-property yacht dock, will make it easier than ever for residents and guests to explore the surrounding waters and islands, like St. Barthélemy and Anguilla—ideal for those drawn to the lifestyle of the sea.

The resort and residences is honored to support Team HorseRiding, composed of the father & son duo and Dutch natives, Ad Noordzij and Maarten Noordzij, who have been sailing together in the F18 class for over a decade. Their passion for sailing and dedication to the sport embody the spirit of community and excellence that Vie L’Ven champions as a proud member of Sint Maarten’s Dutch heritage. Their partnership was born out of a shared love for catamaran sailing that began with family adventures and grew into a serious pursuit. Ad, who rekindled his passion for catamaran sailing after years in South America, introduced Maarten to competitive sailing at age 15. Since then, their bond has deepened, evolving from father-son dynamics to a true team connection on the water.

Known within the F18 class for their hands-on approach, Ad and Maarten’s catamaran has been modified with custom innovations that improve their performance. From a Bluetooth-enabled communication system to lightweight line setups, their boat has become a reflection of their meticulous attention to detail and commitment to their craft. This spirit of ingenuity and resilience, paired with Maarten’s emerging tactical skills and Ad’s wealth of experience, embodies the essence of Vie L’Ven’s approach to luxury and personalized design.

“Vie L’Ven is proud to champion the Dutch Team HorseRiding at the St. Barth Cata-Cup, embracing the spirit of Caribbean maritime heritage alongside our Dutch roots,” shared Zev Mandelbaumm, CEO of Vie L’Ven Resort & Residences. “This partnership reflects our dedication to excellence, creativity, and community as we look forward to our grand opening in the high season of 2027/2028.”

With the completion of the project on track for High-Season 2027/2028, Vie L’Ven is the vision of Altree Developments, a leader in the international real estate landscape, rooted in a 70-year multi-generational family legacy in the development industry. Committed to redefining Caribbean luxury, the concept for Vie L’Ven has been brought to life by renowned partners Studio Munge, HKS Architects and Leading Hotels of The World, all of whom have been recognized globally for their dedication to creating world-class properties.

With luxurious amenities, including a dedicated Les Clefs d’Or concierge team, three distinct pools, the largest destination spa in the Caribbean, pickleball and tennis courts, on-beach water sports, children’s playroom and childcare services, a nature reserve and dining concepts led by Michelin-starred Chef Alain Ducasse, the resort is poised to become the Caribbean’s premier address.

Vie L’Ven’s residences, with sales being led by St. Maarten Sotheby’s International Realty, celebrates the natural beauty of the island with expansive layouts, oceanfront views, and private plunge pools, ready to welcome residents. Residences start from the $900,000s (USD).

Visitors to the St. Barth Cata-Cup are invited to stop by the Vie L’Ven booth, where the resort team will be on-site to share exclusive insights about the luxury experiences awaiting at Indigo Bay.