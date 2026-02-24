Viking explorers rally return to Grenada for 9th year

Grenada Welcomes The Viking Explorers Rally for the 9th Consecutive Year

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) proudly welcomed the 2026 Viking Explorers Rally to Grenada’s shores with a ceremony held at Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina. This successful transatlantic crossing further solidifies the island’s reputation as a preferred southern gateway for the global yachting community.

Now in its ninth year, the rally continues to emphasize a “Viking Family” ethos focused on sportsmanship, safety, and mutual support among its participants. At the welcome ceremony, Ms. Shanai St. Bernard, Nautical Development Manager at the GTA, and Ms. Zara Tremlett, Manager at Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, congratulated the crews on successfully navigating the 2,700 nautical mile journey from the Canary Islands despite delays due to unfavourable weather.

The evening’s festivities included special awards recognizing the diverse fleet and its participants:

Newest Yacht: SY Sea Dreamer — Lagoon 46 (Australia)

Oldest Yacht: SY Calainë — Nauticat (USA)

Biggest Sailboat: SY Alora — Hylas 56 (USA)

Smallest Yacht: SY Joyce Ellen — Moody S336 (UK)

Captains: Youngest, Chris Lawrence (SY Yanula Blue, UK); Oldest, Stephen (SY Alora, USA)

The most prestigious honor of the evening, the Spirit of the Viking Explorers Award, was presented to Chris Lawrence of SY Yanula Blue (UK) for his exceptional camaraderie and embodiment of the rally’s collaborative spirit.

“We are thrilled to once again host the Viking Explorers, a group that truly embodies the spirit of international camaraderie,” said Shanai St. Bernard, Nautical Development Manager of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Their return each year is a testament to our maritime infrastructure. By fostering these long-term relationships, we are not only growing our Blue Economy, but also ensuring that Grenada remains at the heart of the transatlantic sailing experience.”

With anticipation already building for the 2027 edition, marking the 10th anniversary of Viking Explorers, demand has more than doubled. To maintain the rally’s close-knit philosophy, participation will remain limited; with the first 25 official invitations having already been issued. This upcoming milestone promises to be their most ambitious rally yet, setting the stage for a historic event in Grenada’s nautical calendar.