The “195” ofﬁcially shatters the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title

Vincentian national Rianka Chance was among women from around the world who lent her voice to the musical recording ‘195’ (Single Song).

The Frequency School set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for “Most nationalities to contribute vocals to a musical recording (single song)” with the “195” song on Monday in a bid to raise awareness about gender equality and to ignite a global movement uplifting people through the transformative power of sound healing frequencies.

The song is a simultaneous recording of 195 individuals (1 woman from every country in the world recognised by the United Nations), and all participants are saying the word “equality” in their national language or native tongue.

The Frequency School co-founded by U.S. Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum music producer Maejor, Martina Fuchs, Kingsley M, Brandon Lee and Aaron Dawson produced this visionary, powerful and universal campaign and premiered it during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 20-24.

Using the sounds of birds and the heartbeat as instrumental elements, the “195” aims to raise the world’s frequency, elevate humanity, and trigger a positive impact by uniting and empowering women worldwide.

The number of women and nationalities participating in the song was officially verified by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.