Vincentian Adaiah Providence-Culzac appointed MBE on King’s Birthday Honours list

VINCENTIAN APPOINTED MBE ON THE KING’S FIRST OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY HONOURS LIST

SLt Adaiah Providence-Culzac, a Vincentian national, has been named to the King’s Birthday Honours List for 2023.

In honor of his remarkable achievement in the Diversity and Inclusion Team at Navy Command Headquarters, he has been given a Member of the Military Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The information was shared on social media by the SVG High Commission in the United Kingdom. According to the report, Adaiah served as the policy lead on Climate Assessments at Navy Command before being commissioned as an officer.

He was cited for developing a climate assessment to analyze the Diversity and Inclusion culture of Royal Navy ships and facilities. SLt Providence-Culzac also established the structure that gives Commanding Officers with recommendations and resources to help them make positive changes in their Units. The project was commissioned in response to a high-level review of inappropriate behavior in the UK military forces.

Rear Admiral Jude Terry OBE, Director of People and Training and Naval Secretary, wrote in her notification letter, “your charitable endeavors, which raised significant funds, were also especially noteworthy.” The outcomes you provided for Royal Navy personnel were exceedingly spectacular and much above what was expected of your status, and they were in keeping with the best traditions of the Royal Navy.”

He was also praised for his collaboration with a variety of stakeholders, including Service charities, immigration experts, and members of the Royal Navy Commonwealth Network, to resurrect and redesign the guide for non-British nationals joining the Royal Navy, “that provides advice for Service Personnel and their families and demonstrates to a wider audience the complexities faced by the overseas community.”

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ flag bearer at the King’s Coronation was SLt Providence-Culzac, a first-year doctorate student at Birkbeck, University of London.