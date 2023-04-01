Vincentian among Caribbean poets to showcase work at Marché de la Poésie

Dr Jacinth Browne-Howard among Caribbean poets for Paris showcase.

In February 2022, the UNESCO programme Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity, funded by the European Union, extended a call for young poets from across the Caribbean.

This invitation welcomed the participation of poets from the English, Spanish and French nations of the region. From the 252 applications received, ten poets between the ages of 18 and 35 were selected to showcase their work at the 40th edition of the Poetry Market also known as the Marché de la Poésie.

The momentous occasion will take place from June 7th to 11th in Paris, France. The Transcultura Programme will facilitate the attendance and participation of the ten selected poets. This will be the first time that the Caribbean will be represented at this gathering of great literary signficance.

Dr. Jacinth Browne-Howard was selected to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Marché de la Poésie. While there, she will receive opportunities to network with established professionals including authors and publishers from all over Europe. Not only will this foster career development, but the programme is also an avenue to distribute Vincentian work in Europe. Jacinth hopes to soon publish her poems in a collection for this purpose. Many of her poems have been inspired by cultural, social and historical occurrences in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region.

Dr. Jacinth is a former national scholar and currently lectures West Indian Literature at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

There will also be representatives from the countries of Barbados, Bahamas, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Haiti.