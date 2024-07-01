Vincentian Arianna Balcombe is among the nine youngest players at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

Arianna is the daughter of Cameron (Dinky) and Ronnia Durham-Balcombe.

The youngest participant in the open section is 11-year-old Daniel Combs from Guam.

In the women’s section, five incredible 9-year-old girls are competing, showing bravery and talent at such a young age:

Tauriel A.B. Frank from Grenada

Bodhana Sivanandan is from England.

Skye Attieh from Lebanon

Ginger Jubitana from the Netherlands Antilles

Mr. Gábor Schmidt, Deputy State Secretary for Sports Administration and Development, expressed his gratitude to the International Chess Federation for trusting Budapest to host such a significant event. He emphasised the importance of hosting this global event in Hungary:

“For the past several years, Hungary has been striving to bring numerous international events to the country. Our main ambition is to provide top-quality services and demonstrate that we can organise such events at a top-notch level. Our goal is to promote and popularise Hungary as a destination. We aim to reach the public in many different ways, ensuring our guests are satisfied with their stay so they can take Hungary’s name back to their home countries and elevate its reputation.”