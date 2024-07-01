Close Menu

    Arianna Balcombe Among Youngest Players at 45th Chess Olympiad

    Ernesto Cooke

    Vincentian Arianna Balcombe is among the nine youngest players at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

    Arianna is the daughter of Cameron (Dinky) and Ronnia Durham-Balcombe.

    The youngest participant in the open section is 11-year-old Daniel Combs from Guam.

    In the women’s section, five incredible 9-year-old girls are competing, showing bravery and talent at such a young age:

    Tauriel A.B. Frank from Grenada

    Bodhana Sivanandan is from England.

    Skye Attieh from Lebanon

    Ginger Jubitana from the Netherlands Antilles

    Mr. Gábor Schmidt, Deputy State Secretary for Sports Administration and Development, expressed his gratitude to the International Chess Federation for trusting Budapest to host such a significant event. He emphasised the importance of hosting this global event in Hungary:

    “For the past several years, Hungary has been striving to bring numerous international events to the country. Our main ambition is to provide top-quality services and demonstrate that we can organise such events at a top-notch level. Our goal is to promote and popularise Hungary as a destination. We aim to reach the public in many different ways, ensuring our guests are satisfied with their stay so they can take Hungary’s name back to their home countries and elevate its reputation.”

    Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.