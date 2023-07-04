Vincentian Artistes Make Their Mark in Venezuela’s Caribbean Week

Three Vincentian artistes traveled to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to participate in the “Venezuelan Caribbean Week” from June 24th to June 29th in the city of Caracas, which was organized by the Vice Ministry for the Caribbean of the Bolivarian Government to commemorate the 50th anniversary of CARICOM.

The three Vincentians, violinist Darron Andrews, vocalist Hance John, and steel pan musician Reajhaun Baptiste, were invited by the head of Venezuela’s diplomatic mission in SVG, Francisco Perez Santana, with the goal of bringing a piece of St. Vincent and the Grenadines culture, art, and essence to the land of Simon Bolivar.

The Vincentian musicians performed as soloists and shared the stage with the artists; Sheldon Blackman, vocalist from Trinidad and Tobago; Mighty Gabby, vocalist and guitarist from Barbados; and the Simon Bolivar Latin-Caribbean Orchestra from Venezuela, during which time they exchanged enriching musical experiences and performed a Soca recital for the first time. On Friday, June 29, the Caribbean Concert was held in the grounds of “La Casona Cultural” in Caracas, to bring the Caribbean Week events to a close.

The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela continues to create connections of brotherhood and solidarity via culture in order to carry on the legacy of Commander Chávez of seeing Latin American and Caribbean peoples increasingly united.