Vincentian athletes arrive in Venezuela for the 2023 ALBA Games

Vincentian athletes have arrived in Venezuela to compete in the 2023 ALBA Games. St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented by 60 participants across a variety of sports.

The 5th edition of the Alba 2023 sporting Games will be held from April 21 to 29, in 30 sporting facilities spread over Miranda, La Guaira, and Caracas.

Cuba, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia are among the other Caribbean countries taking part.

The competition is projected to attract up to 3,500 athletes from 11 countries. The ALBA Games were last held in Venezuela in 2011.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) was founded on December 14, 2004 by then-Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.