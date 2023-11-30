VINCY NAMED TO HEAD BROOKLYN CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

A young Vincentian, Atiba Edwards, has been named President and CEO of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum in New York. The announcement was made on November 29 by the BCM.

Edwards, the son of Benjamin Kitwana Edwards of Stoney Ground and former national netballer Cornelia Arthur-Edwards of Paul’s Avenue, moved with his parents to Brooklyn at an early age and has forged a stellar academic and working career path.

The BCM release states that Atiba has been an integral part of the cultural institution since 2019, when she joined as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President. In that capacity, he served with “outstanding leadership, overseeing various critical functions of the museum, including adeptly managing the budget, implementing systems to increase staff efficiency, overseeing an incredibly successful rebranding effort, and spearheading an array of new offerings,” including the highly acclaimed ArtRink exhibition, the launch of a mini-golf course, and the inauguration of a state-of-the-art auditorium.”

Atiba Edwards, during his impressive career, has served as Director at the Brooklyn East Collegiate and began his professional journey as a Fixed-Income Research Analyst at JPMorgan’s Investment Bank, focusing on the automotive sector. He also worked at Nomura Securities, covering high-grade and high-yield fixed-income research divisions across multiple sectors, including aerospace, automotive, defence, healthcare, and tobacco.

But apart from his professional endeavours, he has co-founded FOKUS, a non-profit organisation dedicated to connecting and building communities through the arts.

The release quotes Edwards as saying he is “deeply honoured and excited to assume the role of president and CEO” at the institution, which holds “a special place in the hearts of families and children in Brooklyn and beyond.”

He said that the BCM is a place he grew up coming to with his family since childhood, and he is committed to continuing the museum’s legacy of providing a dynamic and enriching educational experience for all.

This Vincentian shining light has received many congratulations from Vincentians and Caribbean people in Brooklyn in scores of online publications as a proud example of the positive contributions Caribbean people continue to make to their adopted homeland.