Vincentian author Steve J. Wyllie to launch new book ‘The Village in Us’

Steve J. Wyllie Launches First Book of Poems

The Annual Literary Fair organized the University of the West Indies Open Campus, and the Vincentian Association of Artists, Writers and Producers Inc. will continue on Thursday March 9th with the launch of “The Village in Us” by Steve J. Wyllie at the UWI Open Campus at 6:30 pm.

The book is a collection of poems that captures authentic Vincentian culture, daily living and practices that started off in the village. It is a nostalgic journey into events and characters that shaped our upbringing.

Steve J. Wyllie is a Vincentian who grew up in the Caribbean in the 1970’s post-modern era and is a graduate of the UWI Mona campus. His early worldview took shape around the region’s search for cultural and national identity which led him to embrace social activism. But it is mainly through poetry he transmits his experience of the human condition.

In 2019, he won St. Vincent and the Grenadine’s inaugural Ellsworth Shake Keane Poetry Award hosted by the UWI Open Campus and sponsored by retired Vincentian Professor H. Nigel Thomas.

The University of the West Indies Open Campus and the Vincentian Association of Artists, Writers and Producers extend an invitation to the public and the media to attend the book launch.