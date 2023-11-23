Vincentian community in High Wycombe celebrates 44th Independence

On November 19, 2023, the National Council of St Vincent and the Grenadines Associations UK, in collaboration with the SVG High Commission London and the Wycombe Community SDA Church, celebrated St Vincent and the Grenadines 44th Independence with a Thanksgiving service at the Wycombe Community SDA Church in Victoria Street.

This is an annual event that is hosted in different regions where there is a strong concentration of Vincentians each year.

Mr. His Excellency Cenio Lewis addressed the congregation, outlining the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ accomplishments thus far, but stating that there is still more work to be done. Looking back, he said the government had to cope with significant events and situations, many of which are still unfolding, which was at times difficult but ultimately rewarding.

It is the most major development for the Vincentian community in the United Kingdom. The National Executive Council will determine how successful we are in carrying out the several tasks assigned to the Council.

The evening culminated with an award ceremony in which the High Commissioner was recognised for his service to his country and as the longest-serving High Commissioner in the UK from English-speaking Caribbean nations. Mrs. Carolin de Freitas Sawh received another honour for her 25 years of service to the mission.

The following people were present:

Steve Baker, the local member of parliament

Paul Turner, the Mayor of High Wycombe

Mini Harker, Vice-Chair of the BCC

Emma Burroughs, the Thames Valley Commissioner of Police

Local leaders and the SVG’s High Commissioner, His Excellency Cenio Lewis,

High Wycombe is home to the UK’s largest Vincentian community.