Vincentian national killed in car accident in St. Ann’s, Jamaica

Vincentian man killed in St Ann crash

Desran Gould, a St. Vincent national, was killed in a car accident on the Dunn’s River main road in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on Sunday.

According to the Jamaica Observer, one individual has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the publication, the 30-year-old man, a store assistant, was staying at a Mount Pleasant District house in St. Ann.

The crash involved a white Toyota Probox motor car, in which Gould was a passenger, and a blue Toyota Rav-4, according to authorities.

According to police reports, both vehicles were going towards Ocho Rios at 11:50 a.m. when the Rav-4 allegedly swerved into the path of the Toyota Probox, causing an accident and injuring numerous individuals.

Those who had been hurt were transported to the hospital, where Gould was pronounced dead.

The other injured passengers are stated to be in good condition.

The driver of the Rav-4 was detained for causing death via dangerous driving.