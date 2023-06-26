BIENNIAL MEETING HELD AFTER FIVE YEAR ABSENCE

Vincentian diplomats in the diaspora, officials and other dignitaries were present earlier today (Monday June 26, 2023) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to participate in a five-day biennial meeting and consultation.

Addressing the forum, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Keisal Peters described St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ foreign policy as “dynamic in nature” originating from three fundamental pillars; an independent, pragmatic and progressive policy, adherence to the principles of international law and solidarity and regionalism.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs added that it is important for officials to converse, articulate and strengthen local foreign policy as well as assisting to further build diplomatic relations with other countries.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has diplomatic ties with One hundred and forty-nine countries, these diplomatic connections will aid in fostering advances in technology, foreign policy and import-export trade relations.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Sandy Peters-Phillips told the dignitaries, “you are the voice of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the global community,” and said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was pleased to have the conference after a five-year absence.

The week-long consultation aims to have officials from different areas of the diplomatic and non-diplomatic sphere reason together to make decisions which will influence the economic direction of the country and to ensure that policies are kept intact.

The theme for the 2023 Biennial Meeting is “Respair: Renewing our trust in the global arena.”

