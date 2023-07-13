Vincentian Donawa Jackson Receives Regional Award

Senior Technical Officer – (MOA) Receives Extension Officer of Excellence Award in Grenada

Vincentian , Senior Technical Officer within the Ministry of Agriculture, Donawa Jackson has been awarded the Extension Officer of Excellence prize (2022) for his outstanding work in the Agricultural field at the Joint Conference of the Caribbean Agricultural Extension Providers’ Network, (CAEPNet) and the 56th Annual Meeting of the Caribbean Food Crops Society, (CFCS).

The conference was held at the Grenada Trade Centre, Grand Anse, Grenada from July 10 – 14, 2023 and culminated with an award ceremony in recognition of exceptional contributions to the Agricultural sector locally, regionally and internationally.

Jackson expressed his elation upon attaining the prestigious award. The Extension Officer has been in the field of Agriculture for 25 years and his duties include the training of farmers, research, and aiding in the recognition of farmers work and Dasheen production.

Additionally, Jackson made a presentation at the conference on the factors influencing the adaptation of new Dasheen Cultivars in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The sessions saw Researchers, Scientists and Extensions Workers ranging from Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, Latin America and Asia in attendance.

The conference was held under the theme: “Increasing Resiliency of the Food Systems in the Caribbean by Linking and Modernising Agricultural Extension and Research.” Issues relating to Food and Nutrition Security and Climate Change were also on the agenda.