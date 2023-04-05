Vincentian charged with murder in Grenada

Elton Elliston Andrew, a 30-year-old St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) resident, has been charged with capital murder in Grenada.

Grenada police arrested and charged the 30 year -old as a result of extensive investigations into the death of Jonathan Richards of Gouyave, St. John.

Jonathon Richards was brought into the General Hospital on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, with several gunshot wounds. That evening, he died.

Mr. Andrew appeared in court for the first time today at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons.

On April 24, 2023, he will appear in Gouyave Magistrate’s Court for his next court appearance.