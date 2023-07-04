Vincentian entrepreneurs to showcase products at New York Expo

VINCENTIAN PRODUCTS TO BE SHOWCASED IN VINCY EXPO NEW YORK

Vincentian entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to have their products shown for a one- day event in New York in August this year as part of an initiative spearheaded by Club St. Vincent Inc. in collaboration with Invest SVG and the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit (RIDU).

An opening ceremony was held on (Monday, July 3, 2023) at the Ministry of Finance conference room to publicize the event.

Maxwell Charles, Deputy Director of RIDU, highlighted at the ceremony that they have been spearheading this event for years and that RIDU takes this association to heart in order to help deliver these local entrepreneurs’ products to New York.

The Deputy Director thanked Invest SVG and Club St. Vincent Inc for their efforts and support, and said he was looking forward to the Vincy Expo event in August.

Invest SVG’s Deputy Executive Director, Nadine Agard-Juillerat, stated that the organization’s aim is to facilitate not only foreign direct investment but also domestic linked enterprises. As a result, they concentrate on enterprises with “high export potential,” and this collaboration, according to Juillerat, aligns with Invest SVG’s aim to advertise and assist domestic and local businesses.

Verna Arthur, chairperson of the Club St. Vincent Inc Cultural Exposition, stated that the organization’s mission since 1979 has been to give people with opportunities for progress and empowerment.

Arthur praised Invest SVG and RIDU for their assistance, and stated that the ultimate goal is to sell all products sent to New York.

Many of the products will be available at New York’s Nanni health care store.

