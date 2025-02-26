Body of Vincentian man found in waters near Sanchez beach

Police Investigate Body Found at Petite Martinique
On Tuesday, 25th February 2025, officers from the Grenada Coast Guard initiated a search operation in the area of Sanchez, Petite Martinique, following reports of a missing person, Everson Berisford King, a 50-year-old laborer from Redemption Sharpes, St. Vincent.
King was last seen walking along Sanchez Beach, about 11 p.m. on Monday, 24th February 2025.
During the search, the body of Mr. King was recovered from the waters near the Sanchez Jetty. The body was examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
The Commissioner and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
We also express our sincere appreciation to the members of the public who devoted their time and effort to assist in the search. Police investigations continue into the matter.