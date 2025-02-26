Body of Vincentian man found in waters near Sanchez beach

On Tuesday, 25th February 2025, officers from the Grenada Coast Guard initiated a search operation in the area of Sanchez, Petite Martinique, following reports of a missing person, Everson Berisford King, a 50-year-old laborer from Redemption Sharpes, St. Vincent.

King was last seen walking along Sanchez Beach, about 11 p.m. on Monday, 24th February 2025.