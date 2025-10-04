Vincentian film Madulu premieres in Canada

Vincentian Film Madulu – The Seaman Premieres in Canada at SVGAO Independence Gala

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Ottawa (SVGAO) celebrates its 46th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, November 1, 2025, marking both the nation’s Independence and the Association’s founding.

This year, the gala takes a creative turn with the premiere of Madulu – The Seaman, a short film that highlights St. Vincent’s marine heritage and eco-tourism potential.

Directed by Akley Olton and starring Amari Murray, both recipients of SVGAO’s 2025 Scholarship Bursaries, the film underscores youth empowerment and storytelling as tools for cultural and tourism rebranding.

Gala Highlights:

Remarks by Rawlson King, Ottawa’s first Black City Councillor and Deputy Mayor

Book reading by Dr. Nichollette Spring

Steelpan by Eddie Alleyne

Vocal performance by Samantha Chris François

Dance by Mia Weekes, a lifelong SVGAO member

Awards to Sarah Onyango (Black Ottawa 411) and volunteer honouree Mia Weekes

After-party with DJ Hypnotixsoundz

Proceeds from the raffle and silent auction will support the SVGAO Scholarship Fund and the Sion Hill Breakfast Club in St. Vincent.

The event also kicks off across-Canada film showcase tour to amplify Vincentian stories and connect the diaspora.