Olton Wins Prestigious Award for “Madulu at Cuban Film Festival

Vincentian Filmmaker Wins Best Short Documentary Award at Prestigious Cuban Film Festival

Vincentian filmmaker Akley Olton has once again brought honor to his homeland by winning the “Best Short Documentary Award” at the “18th Festival Internacional de Cine de Gibara” in Cuba for his film, “Madulu, The Seaman.” This award-winning documentary delves into the heart of Barrouallie, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, capturing the essence of the community’s resilient whaling traditions amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Madulu, The Seaman” emerged as a standout among over 900 films from nearly 40 countries, showcasing the best of global cinematic talent. The film’s selection for the official competition was a testament to its quality and impact. The festival, held from August 6th to 10th in the picturesque town of Gibara, Cuba, provided a platform for Olton to share the authentic stories and culture of a traditional Vincentian community with an international audience.

“Winning this award is an incredible honor,” said Akley Olton. “It’s a testament to the resilience and spirit of the Barrouallie community and also to my commitment to developing indigenous film productions in St. Vincent the Grenadines. I am deeply grateful for the recent support of the Ministry of Tourism, Youth, Sports, and Culture, and I look forward to continuing to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the international stage.”

As an alumnus of Cuba’s esteemed International School of Film and Television, Olton’s win holds special significance. The award deepens the cultural ties between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba, fostering a greater understanding of both nations.

“Madulu, The Seaman” continues its global journey with upcoming screenings in Indonesia, French Guiana, and the United Kingdom. The film’s voyage from the shores of Barrouallie to the global stage is a testament to the resilience and cultural richness of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and a tribute to the enduring spirit of its people.

Produced by Island Rebel Media, with cinematography by Laura Sanz, “Madulu, The Seaman” was also a participant in the “IF/Then Shorts x Hulu 2021” short documentary laboratory. The film’s international success highlights the importance of preserving and sharing the unique stories of small communities, ensuring their voices are heard worldwide. It also serves as an inspiration for Caribbean filmmakers in their ongoing campaign to create an industry rooted in the heritage and creative industries of the region.