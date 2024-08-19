Taiwan and SVG Collaborate on Advanced ICT Projects

Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines & Taiwan collaborate to import ICT equipment

On 16 August, Ambassador Fiona Huei-Chun Fan and Assistant Commissioner Leonard Fergus co-visited the E-Bus and Security Operation Center, and exchanged views on a range of issues, including Information and Communication Technology (ICT) projects and future cooperation fields.

Ambassador Fan expressed that improving the ICT network is key to building a comprehensive transportation infrastructure and strengthening public security; adding that there will be a safer environment by deploying wider public ICT network.

Over the past few years, Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) have highlighted the importance of the role of ICT, and have started bolstering public security and CCTV system in SVG.

As part of Phase 2 of the CCTV project, a 40-foot container ICT equipment arrived in SVG from Taiwan in July 2024 to strengthen the country’s public security. The container contains over 100 cameras, including License Plate Recognition Cameras, and Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) Cameras. These different types of cameras will assist police in ensuring the safety of citizens around the clock and automatically recognize suspect vehicle license plates, thus reducing the manpower and time needed for police searches. PTZ Cameras can be remotely controlled by officers from the operation center, allowing for comprehensive monitoring of various security blind spots.

Mr. Ray Chih-chieh Wen, the Project Manager from the Taiwan Mission in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines stated that these cameras will be installed in August 2024.

In addition to the camera equipment, the container also includes materials for upgrading and expanding several Government ICT Spaces such as enhancing the Operation Center at the Questelles police station and renovating the Information Technology Service Division (ITSD) Server room.