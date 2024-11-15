Vincentian Founders Participate in OECS Startup Hub 2nd Cohort

The OECS Commission in partnership with Draper University, the Caribbean Development Bank, and the CARICOM Development Fund, and other partners recently facilitated the global network and training opportunities for 101 OECS nationals through the second cohort of the OECS Global Startup Hub.

All 101 participants began with “The Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship”, a two-week virtual programme designed to equip participants with the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to thrive in the dynamic world of entrepreneurship. Twenty-one participants then moved on to a five-week in-person Hero Training by Draper University in Silicon Valley. This programme is focused on practical learning and hands-on experience and participants dive into various critical aspects of entrepreneurship with other entrepreneurs from around the world.

​OECS startup founders left the Hero Training with some immediate successes including business expansions, access to enhanced e-commerce platforms, opportunities to explore satellite technology and artificial intelligence, and avenues for networking and further collaborations. Janique Delmar-Samuel, founder of Janafebaby Products & Caribbean Cloth Diaper Project in Dominica successfully registered an extension of her business in the USA. Also, with support from international participants in the Hero Training, she was able to incorporate and install an AI chatbot and other features to enhance her e-commerce presence.

Leeza Charles, founder of Arubana Retreat in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, says about her experience,

“The skills, insights, and connections we gained have profoundly impacted the growth and future direction of our company. The OECS Commission’s dedication to fostering entrepreneurship in the region is truly inspiring, and we are grateful for the resources provided by the OECS and its partners that made this journey possible.”

The OECS Global Startup Hub and the training with Draper University fosters a supportive and collaborative learning environment, ensuring that participants receive personalized mentorship, guidance, and feedback from experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts. This approach accelerates learning and cultivates a strong sense of community and camaraderie among participants.

The second cohort experience included networking with OECS, Draper University team, Tim Draper, angel investors, the US Agency for International Development, multi-million-dollar company founders, over 110 founders from 37 countries, JetBlue Ventures, ex-US military, and Silicon Valley Skydiving.

In addition to the networking and collaborative activities, participants were immersed in a signature activity of the Hero Training called “Survival Week”. This period of extreme physical activity fosters a warrior mindset, lessons in failure, resource valuation, and critical success factors encouraging a different mindset toward tackling challenges and expanding an individual’s mental and physical limitations.

