Roban wins men’s 800m at NACAC championships

Runs 2nd-fastest 800m time in NCAA history

Ernesto Cooke
Vincentian Handal Roban has etched his name in NCAA track and field history, clocking an extraordinary 1:42.87 in the 800-meter event at the NACAC Championship.

Roban’s electrifying performance not only secured him first place by 0.28 seconds but also established the second-fastest 800-meter time in NCAA history.

The senior mid-distance runner obliterated his previous personal best and shattered the Penn State record by over two seconds, surpassing Isaiah Harris’ longstanding mark of 1:44.42.

Just two weeks after setting a national record of 1:44.39 at the West Chester Mile in Henderson, Pennsylvania, Roban continued his remarkable trajectory.

His August 7th performance not only earned him direct qualification for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo but also reset the St. Vincent and the Grenadines national 800m record.

Roban is set to represent St Vincent on the international stage at the World Athletics Championships, scheduled from September 13 to 21 in Tokyo, Japan.

His consistent improvement in the two-lap event has transformed him from a promising athlete to a potential global contender.

Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.
