Vincentian identity takes center stage at ‘Roots & Voices’ celebration

“ROOTS AND VOICES” – A SIGNATURE EMANCIPATION MONTH CELEBRATION

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture last evening hosted “Roots and Voices”, a signature event on the Emancipation Month calendar, celebrating the power of language, poetry, and the arts in shaping Vincentian and Caribbean identity.

The evening brought together a vibrant gathering of Vincentians and regional nationals, united by a shared appreciation for spoken word, poetry, and cultural expression. The programme featured stirring performances from cultural icons David “Darkie” Williams and Cecil “Blazer” Williams, whose contributions continue to inspire new generations. Notably, Gloria Williams and Zenna Lewis, members of the CARIFESTA XV contingent representing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, also captivated the audience with their powerful delivery, adding youthful energy and promise to the night’s proceedings. Additionally, the programme benefited from the contribution of several other national poets.

In welcoming the audience, Mr. Sean Frederick from the Department of Culture emphasised the importance of arts, culture, and creative expression as vehicles of emancipation, not only as reminders of history, but also as living, evolving forces that strengthen national pride and cultural identity.

“Roots and Voices” was not just an evening of performances, but a reaffirmation of the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a deeper appreciation for language, storytelling, and the arts, ensuring that Vincentian culture remains both celebrated and preserved.

As one of the flagship events for Emancipation Month, “Roots and Voices” highlighted the enduring power of creative expression to connect communities across generations and borders, while celebrating the resilience and artistry of the Vincentian spirit.