Vincentian Leytisha Jack on U.S. Fulbright scholarship program

The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States is pleased to announce that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines national, Leytisha Jack is currently in the United States pursuing graduate studies, funded by the U.S. Government through the Fulbright Foreign Student Scholarship.

Ms Jack is a fine art and design lecturer and program coordinator at St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College. She was a recipient of a national island scholarship award in 2005 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Studies. She also holds a distinction Post Graduate Diploma in Secondary Education from the University of the West Indies – Cave Hill Campus. Through the Fulbright program, she is now pursuing an MSc in Instructional Design, Development and Evaluation at Syracuse University in New York.

The Fulbright program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

The Fulbright Foreign Student program enables graduate students, young professionals, and artists from abroad to research and study in the United States for one year or longer at U.S. universities or other appropriate institutions.