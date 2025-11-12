Vincentian innovators secure 2nd in OECS at robotics competition

Team SVG Robotics Excels at FIRST Global Challenge in Panama

In an impressive display of innovation, teamwork, and technical skill, Team SVG Robotics represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines with distinction at the 2025 FIRST Global Challenge, held from October 29th to November 1st in Panama City.

The team — Kai Francis, Alexys Liverpool, Amara Adams, Kuba Francis, and Malik Maragh, mentored by Brodlon Daniel and Ozni Daniel — achieved outstanding regional results, placing 2nd among OECS countries and 3rd in the Caribbean, finishing just behind The Bahamas and The British Virgin Islands.

Competing against 182 teams from around the world, the Vincentian delegation delivered consistent and high-caliber performances across four days of competition. Teams were randomly grouped into three-team alliances, facing off in 362 matches throughout the event. In each alliance, Team SVG emerged as a leading contributor, accounting for an average of 65% of total alliance points in their matches. Their reliability and scoring consistency positioned them as a crucial strategic partner in every round.

By the second day of competition, Team SVG had advanced to 14th place overall, a remarkable feat on the international stage. Although they later finished 49th, this was primarily due to the alliance-based ranking system that factors in the collective performance of all partnered teams rather than individual standings.

Their robot, aptly named “Stan Lee,” was designed to collect up to 10 soccer-like balls and launch them over 7 feet high into a goal. In keeping with this year’s environmental theme, the balls represented biodiversity units while the goals symbolized ecosystems, reinforcing the event’s focus on global sustainability and innovation.

Team SVG’s success was made possible through the generous support of their sponsors, including Gibsons Building Supplies, Bickles, FLOW, NTRC, St. Vincent Manufacturing Company, TCCU, VINLEC, and GECCU. Their contributions provided the vital resources and opportunities for the team to compete at such a high level.

Looking ahead to the FIRST Global Challenge 2026, Team SVG Robotics remains committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity and engineering. Their 2nd place OECS and 3rd place Caribbean finishes stand as a testament to the dedication, ingenuity, and perseverance of the nation’s young innovators.

With strong community backing and a growing reputation for excellence, Team SVG Robotics continues to inspire and elevate the presence of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the world stage of robotics and technology.