The United States Embassy in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States are pleased to announce that St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) national Jai-Len Williams is currently in the United States pursuing graduate studies through the Fulbright LASPAU scholarship, which is funded by the United States Government.

Jai-Len, a Legal Officer of the Financial Intelligence Unit in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is pursuing a Master of Laws degree (LLM) at Fordham University in New York.

The Fulbright program is the United States government’s premier international educational exchange program, and it aims to improve mutual understanding between Americans and citizens from other nations.

The Fulbright LASPAU program is run by the Latin American Scholarship Program of American Universities (LASPAU) and is linked with Harvard University.

Source : US Embassy Barbados