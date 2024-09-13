Javed Richards, Police Officer in the US, on child pornography charges

Vincentian national Javed Richards who served as an IMPD sergeant and once hailed as a hero and awarded a Medal of Valor has been arrested after a tip about child sexual abuse material being shared online was allegedly traced back to him.

IMPD Sergeant Javed Richards faces 12 counts of child exploitation, all Level 4 felonies.

According to IMPD, the investigation was undertaken by detectives assigned to the Internet Crime Against Children Unit and began as a cyber tip submitted to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. The tip involved sexual child abuse material being uploaded and/or downloaded online.

After investigators learned the suspect may be an IMPD officer, detectives notified the IMPD’s Special Investigation Unit who joined the investigation.

Richards is a 12-year veteran of IMPD and worked mostly within the Internal Affairs Unit — meaning his job was to investigate officers suspected of criminal activity. Now, it is Richards himself under Internal Affairs investigation.

Richards has been recognized for his heroics multiple times in his career. In 2016, Richards was honored by Indiana State Police for jumping into action and helping save a crash victim’s life. In 2015, Richards was awarded the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart for wounds he received in a deadly gun battle with a man on the city’s east side.

“I am profoundly shocked and disturbed by the allegations involving an IMPD officer. His alleged actions constitute a betrayal of the sacred oath we take to protect and serve our community,” stated IMPD Chief Chris Bailey.

“These actions do not reflect the character of the brave men and women who serve Indianapolis with integrity and dedication every day,” Bailey continued.

Bailey suspended Richards from the department upon his arrest. A recommendation of termination has also been submitted to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board.