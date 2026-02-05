Vincentian Jayden De Souza commits to NAU

Sophomore midfielder Vincentian Jayden De Souza concluded his 2025 campaign with the University of Arkansas Cossatot this past weekend, providing a veteran defensive presence in the Colts’ season-ending 0-0 draw against National Park College.

As a versatile anchor in the midfield, De Souza was instrumental in stabilizing the Colts’ formation during a demanding final stretch. His disciplined play in the scoreless draw against National Park showcased his ability to manage tempo under pressure, helping the program secure a hard-fought conference point while neutralizing a key regional rival.

De Souza’s path to the Colts Soccer Complex began in La Croix, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. A graduate of St. Vincent Grammar School, he developed his tactical foundation playing for System 3 FC in the SVGFF Premier Division. This experience in a top-flight international league prepared him for the physical rigors of the Arkansas collegiate circuit.

After beginning his collegiate career in 2024 at UA Rich Mountain, where he appeared in six matches, De Souza transferred to UA Cossatot for his sophomore year. His impact was immediate; he nearly doubled his season workload, appearing in 11 matches and evolving into a reliable leader within the Colts’ tactical system.

Off the pitch, De Souza is a dedicated student-athlete pursuing a degree in General Studies/Business. His commitment to academic excellence mirrors his disciplined approach to the game, representing the balanced “student-first” philosophy of the UA Cossatot athletic department.

The son of Diana Robinson and Barry De Souza, Jayden is one of three siblings, alongside his brothers Jaleel and Joshua. A student of the global game, he models his style of play after Vitinha, the Portuguese international known for technical proficiency and elite ball retention. When he is not on the pitch or in the classroom, De Souza is an avid gamer and enjoys his favorite meal, a Subway B.M.T.

Appearing in 11 matches, he became a fixture in the starting XI during the high-stakes conference schedule in October. The following table outlines his offensive and disciplinary contributions for the 2025 season:

Category Season Total Matches Played 11 Matches Started 7 Shots 3 Yellow Cards 2

Beyond the stat sheet, De Souza provided the coaching staff with immense strategic value through his ability to start at defensive midfield, central midfield, and wingback. This flexibility allowed the Colts to transition from a defensive shell to a possession-based attack without exhausting substitutions—a critical asset during the team’s October run. De Souza’s consistency was paramount in the season’s final month, where he started 80% of the matches (4 of 5), including a gritty 1-1 draw on the road at Northeast Texas Community College and the shutout finale at home.