Vincentian Jean F. Tannis, 89, writes book whilst confined to her bed

At 89 years old, Vincentian Jean Ferdinand Tannis has finished her book, which she wrote on her iPhone 7. She is confined to her bed whilst battling her health.

Tannis, in her book, looks back at the lives of her father, Alfred George Tannis, as well as his younger brother, Isaac, with pride.

Known as “the captain” throughout the Caribbean and South and Central America, the way Alfred and his brother lived remains a source of inspiration for the entire Tannis family.

In this book, Tannis shares their wonderful story and how they contributed to the success of the Eastern Caribbean during the Second World War and beyond.

The author’s father studied shipbuilding on Union Island in the Grenadines. When he returned to Bequia, the second-largest island in the Grenadines, he knew his destiny was to build ships. He would marry a fellow visionary, Elvira Rosalie, the author’s mother, who encouraged him to build a sloop that became one of two that transported passengers between the islands of Bequia and Kingstown, Saint Vincent.

Later, the two brothers built a larger ship together. At a young age, the brothers proved to be men of destiny, and even though they went their separate ways, they were always there to help each other as they left a mark on the world.

Source : Chekira F Willis