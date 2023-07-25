Vincentian-born Jenese Adams, winner of local, regional secondary school Food and Nutrition competitions in 2002, needs your vote to win the Favorite Chef competition 2023. Jenese was a student of the Saint Joseph Convent in Marriaqua.

Now residing In Charlotte, NC, Admas is competing in the 2023 Favorite Chef Competition, representing the Caribbean.

The competition is an opportunity inviting chefs to compete for a 2-page advertorial feature in Taste of Home magazine, a $25k prize, and an exclusive cooking experience with Celebrity chef Carla Hall.

Chef Jenese is seeking the support of the Caribbean community at home and in the diaspora. The favorite chef competition is a fundraiser supporting the James Beard Foundation and its mission to support and elevate the people behind food culture.

Adams is currently in the quarterfinals, with only three rounds of competition remaining. She must place first to advance. The competition is based on votes, which makes your support vital.

Winning this competition will assist Chef Jenese in representing the Caribbean while inspiring aspiring chefs and entrepreneurs, provide funding for her non-profit organization F.I.T. (Feed, Inspire, Teach), Market her business, and Manufacture ‘Jenesis ‘ so that our traditional Caribbean Green Seasoning can be in grocery stores worldwide.

Adams graduated from the New England Culinary Institute. She started her own business in the British Virgin Islands after working in the kitchens of numerous renowned businesses and hotels in the area. After the devastation of Hurricane Irma in 2017, she relocated to the USA.

In December 2022, Chef Jenese launched a line of spices, creating “the very First dry version of our traditional Caribbean Green seasoning and displaying the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines flag on the packaging as she represents her culture to the fullest.

Daily votes will be appreciated. VOTE HERE