Kimya Glasgow Blends Fashion and Fragrance in New Launch

Vincentian Designer and Perfumer Kimya Glasgow Launches New Fragrance “Paradise”

Renowned Vincentian designer and perfumer Kimya Glasgow has officially launched her latest fragrance, “Paradise”, nestled in the tranquil hills of Vermont at Spirit of the Valley on October 6th. The launch, held in a serene and alluring environment, radiated a pure and calming energy, setting the perfect backdrop for the unveiling of this new scent.

The event, an exclusive internet launch, was attended by a select group of diverse and inspirational businesswomen and entrepreneurs, all making positive impacts in their respective fields. These women, known for their dedication to uplifting others in healthy and empowering ways, gathered to experience the essence of the fragrance, which reflects the natural beauty and vibrancy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider Caribbean.

“Paradise” is Kimya Glasgow’s second fragrance, blending captivating Caribbean scents into a composition that embodies lush landscapes, vibrant gardens ablaze with tropical blooms and foliage and coastal beauty.

Attendees were invited to explore the various notes and ingredients that come together to create Paradise, a scent designed to evoke the diverse energy of the Caribbean – peaceful and enchanting, pulsating with intoxicating vibrations, telling a Caribbean story of paradox and contrast with Citrus, Floral, Woody and Spicy notes.

Speaking at the launch, Kimya Glasgow shared her vision behind the fragrance: “With Paradise, I wanted to create an exquisite experience and journey that reflects the serenity and allure of our Caribbean islands. This fragrance is a love letter to the Caribbean, capturing the essence of nature’s beauty and the warmth of our people.”

As the visionary behind Kimya Glasgow Inc., a sustainable slow-fashion brand, Kimya continues to push the boundaries of Caribbean-inspired design. With Paradise, she has once again blended fashion and fragrance, offering women worldwide a chance to discover and experience the enchanting aromas of the Caribbean. Her work is rooted in her passion for empowering Caribbean women, as well as women globally, to explore and embrace the beauty of their natural surroundings through sustainable luxury.

The fragrance launch was not only an opportunity to showcase the art of perfumery but also a celebration of intentional living and entrepreneurship. The women in attendance left inspired, with each taking away a piece of paradise, both in fragrance and in spirit.

“Paradise” is available locally at Common Ground, Kingstown & Bequia; The Trend, Kingstown; Purple House, Mustique; Bequia Threadworks, and is available online at kimyaglasgow.com.