Vincentian Leann Nicholas receives SUNY Scholar-Athlete Award 

Leann Nicholas receives SUNY Scholar-Athlete Award

St. Vincent’s National Under-20 Female Triple Jumper Leann Nicholas has been designated the State University of New York (SUNY) Women’s Indoor Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The 19-year-old Leann Nicholas, whose father is Learie Nicholas of Frenches and Sion Hill, was recognized for her exceptional academic and athletic accomplishments.

Leann, a student at the University of Albany, earned a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.96 in Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, and Spanish.

During her indoor season in 2023, she won the Women’s Triple Jump event at the American East Championships.

During the season, she also achieved personal bests in both the Long and Triple Jumps.

Last year, Leann rose to prominence on a national scale when she claimed the Women’s College Division Triple Jump at the Penn Relays.