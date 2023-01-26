Vincentian Moeth Gaymes awarded international netball umpire status

Vincentian Moeth Gaymes has been awarded International Talent Identified Umpire (ITID) status

Moeth Gaymes has been granted International Talent Identified Umpire (ITID) designation in accordance with World Netball protocols, per the recommendation of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association.

The ITID designation indicates Moeth’s consistency, which is necessary for him to pursue the International Netball Umpire Award (INUA) within the next four years that the ITID status will be in effect.

Mr. Gaymes has completed all phases of written and practical evaluation and has been an umpire in the area for more than ten years. With this assignment, Mr. Gaymes will be qualified to officiate international youth events as well as games between teams with a ranking of 11 or lower.

“We are pleased that both our advice and the Assessors’ assessment were accepted following the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifiers, when Mr. Gaymes was evaluated. Mr. Gaymes will advance once he receives the International Umpire’s Award (IUA). As a result, he will be chosen to officiate important international competitions and games between teams in rankings 1 through 10”.

Working with people who want to officiate locally and regionally will fall within the purview of Mr. Gaymes, who chairs the local umpires committee.

Mr. Gaymes and netball in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have accomplished a tremendous deal with this. The SVG Netball Association wishes Mr. Gaymes luck as he pursues an IUA status and congratulates him on this most important assignment.

“Great achievements are accomplished through hard effort, dedication, and devotion, and Mr. Gaymes is a true representation of such,” said President Natasha Baptiste in response to the announcement. With this appointment, netball in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to flourish both as a spectator sport and as an official sport. We are confident that Moeth’s success will inspire and encourage our upcoming umpires”.

Mr. Gaymes praises Almighty God for this accomplishment and says, “It means much more than we could ever fathom. Imagine that instead of merely having Advanced Umpires—of which we once had the most in the region—we now have our first ITID. Not only does it position us to be mentioned as a participating nation, but it also makes us a formidable competitor. This is unquestionably God’s work in my life, proving that everything is attainable with enough effort.