Vincentian mom, 44, returns to college, excels academically & professionally

44-year-old Vincentian immigrant mother, enrolls in community college, achieves full scholarship to NYU and dream Policy Internship at NYC Mayor’s Office.

Carlene Hunte-Nelson, a 44 year old mother and teacher from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who emigrated to the United States 15 years ago, has recently graduated from CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community College, with acceptance to both Columbia University and NYU Gallatin on full academic scholarship.

While at BMCC as a business major, Carlene was elected President of the Student Government Association, representing over 20,000 students and gave a commencement address at a packed Barclays Center to the graduating BMCC student body.

She is literally proving that life situations and age should not stop you from striving towards your dreams.

Carlene is currently the policy intern in the NYC Office of the Mayor and her other recent achievements include: JPMorgan Chase Prime Finance Apprentice, New Leadership New York 2023 program member, College Fed Challenge Winner (Maiden Lane Division), Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship semifinalist, among others.