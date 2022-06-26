Vincentian Morisia Priam graduates as USC’s top business student 2022

Rillan Hill resident Morisia Priam graduated as the top student from the School of Business and Entrepreneurship at the University of Southern Caribbean in 2022. Priam graduated with a GPA of 3.95.

The circumstances under which Priam studied were difficult. She wrestled with the COVID pandemic, persevered through the eruption of La Soufriere, and also dealt with the painful loss of her father.

Mr Jonathan Barron, founder and owner of Motion TV Marketing and a former student of the School of Business, presented Priam with a special award.

The special award was intended to inspire students to continue their pursuit of success in business and to give back to their alma mater.

Marlan John, of IMPACT, told St Vincent Times that he is proud of Priam. During Priam’s time off from USC and at various times at the height of the pandemic, the Rillan Hill resident worked at John’s business in Kingstown.

The Seventh Day Adventist community, of which Priam is a member, celebrates her success as well.

